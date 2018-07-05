Scott Pruitt Resigns as EPA Chief

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt has resigned from his position amid a spate of misconduct accusations.

President Donald Trump announced Thursday afternoon that he had accepted Pruitt’s resignation and Pruitt’s Deputy Andrew Wheeler will be taking over Pruitt’s responsibilities as the Acting EPA Administrator starting Monday.

Trump praised Pruitt’s work at the agency as “outstanding,” adding, “I will always be thankful to him for this.”

I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this. The Senate confirmed Deputy at EPA, Andrew Wheeler, will… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

“I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda,” wrote Trump.

…on Monday assume duties as the acting Administrator of the EPA. I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda. We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

“We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright!,” Trump concluded his statement on the matter.

Pruitt’s resignation letter reads in full:

Mr. President, It has been an honor to serve you in the Cabinet as Administrator of the EPA. Truly your confidence in me has blessed me personally and enabled me to advance your agenda beyond what anyone anticipated at the beginning of your administration. Your current steadfastness and resolute commitment to get results for the American people both with regard to improved environmental obstacles and historical regulatory reform is a fact occurring at an unprecedented pace and I thank you for the opportunity to serve you and the American people in helping to achieve those ends. That is why it is hard for me to advise you I am stepping down as administrator of the EPA as of July 6. It is extremely difficult for me to cease serving you in this role, first because I count it as a blessing to be serving you in any capacity, but also because of the transformative work that is occurring; however, the unrelenting attacks on me personally, my family are unprecedented and have taken a sizable toll on all of us. My desire in service to you has always been to bless you as you make important decisions for the American people. I believe you are serving as president today because of God’s providence. I believe that same providence brought me in to your service. I pray as I have served you that I have blessed you and enabled you to effectively lead the American people. Thank you again Mr. President for the honor of serving you and I wish you Godspeed in all that you put your hand to.

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana