Sen. Jon Tester Dismisses Impeachment Talk: ‘Silly,’ ‘Not Appropriate’

Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) dismissed calls from within the Democratic Party to impeach President Donald Trump, describing the idea as silly in an interview aired this week.
When pressed for his thoughts on progressive Democrats calling for the impeachment of President Trump, Tester told HBO’s Vice News Tonight: “I just think it’s silly talk. I mean, I think it’s not appropriate, at all. I don’t think the investigation that’s been done on Russia—the information isn’t back yet. And, it’s way, way, way, way, way premature.”
The Montana lawmaker, one of five Senate Democrats running for reelection in states that President Trump won handily in 2016, urged his colleagues to hold off on impeachment talk until special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe wraps up.
“Once you get the facts then understand what those facts are really saying and then hold people accountable. And I don’t think … what he did is going to be an impeachable offense, if he did anything,” admitted Tester.
The two-term incumbent drew the ire of Republicans after releasing salacious allegations against Ronny Jackson, President Trump’s pick to head up the Department of Veterans Affairs. The unconfirmed claims of misconduct largely drove Jackson to withdraw his nomination.
President Trump in April predicted the Montana Democrat will pay a “big price” for airing the unconfirmed allegations against Jackson and called for Tester to resign from the Senate.
“Allegations made by Senator Jon Tester against Admiral/Doctor Ron Jackson are proving false,” tweeted President Trump. “The Secret Service is unable to confirm (in fact they deny) any of the phony Democrat charges which have absolutely devastated the wonderful Jackson family. Tester should resign.”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2018
President Trump will attend a rally in Great Falls, Montana on Thursday for Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-MT) and Matt Rosendale, Tester’s Republican rival.
