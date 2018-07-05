Sen. Jon Tester Dismisses Impeachment Talk: ‘Silly,’ ‘Not Appropriate’

Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) dismissed calls from within the Democratic Party to impeach President Donald Trump, describing the idea as silly in an interview aired this week.

When pressed for his thoughts on progressive Democrats calling for the impeachment of President Trump, Tester told HBO’s Vice News Tonight: “I just think it’s silly talk. I mean, I think it’s not appropriate, at all. I don’t think the investigation that’s been done on Russia—the information isn’t back yet. And, it’s way, way, way, way, way premature.”

The Montana lawmaker, one of five Senate Democrats running for reelection in states that President Trump won handily in 2016, urged his colleagues to hold off on impeachment talk until special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe wraps up.