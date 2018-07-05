President Donald Trump, in a series of Thursday morning tweets, called on Congress to send all illegal aliens home without “long and costly” trials. “FIX OUR INSANE IMMIGRATION LAWS NOW!” he urged Congress.

The president lauded the “great job” law enforcement is doing at the U.S. border but lamented that “the laws they are forced to work with are insane.”

“Congress must pass smart, fast and reasonable Immigration Laws now,” he wrote:

Congress must pass smart, fast and reasonable Immigration Laws now. Law Enforcement at the Border is doing a great job, but the laws they are forced to work with are insane. When people, with or without children, enter our Country, they must be told to leave without our…….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

“When people, with or without children, enter our Country, they must be told to leave without our……..,” he said. The second post continued his message, “…..Country being forced to endure a long and costly trial. Tell the people ‘OUT,’ and they must leave, just as they would if they were standing on your front lawn.”

Trump blasted the idea of hiring thousands more immigration judges, saying it “does not work and is not acceptable – only Country in the World that does this!”:

…..Country being forced to endure a long and costly trial. Tell the people “OUT,” and they must leave, just as they would if they were standing on your front lawn. Hiring thousands of “judges” does not work and is not acceptable – only Country in the World that does this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

The final tweet in the series drove home his message to Congress with all caps: “Congress – FIX OUR INSANE IMMIGRATION LAWS NOW!”:

Congress – FIX OUR INSANE IMMIGRATION LAWS NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

Trump’s letter to House and Senate leaders on October 8, 2017, laid out immigration priorities, including hiring a few hundred immigration judges to “ensure swift return of illegal border crossers.” The number specified was 370, much less than the “thousands” mentioned in his Thursday tweet. The judges would serve to reduce a massive immigration case backlog.

In early January, President Trump re-sent his immigration priorities to certain pro-amnesty Democrats demanding a shorter list.

Two Republican immigration bills failed to pass the House in recent weeks. President Trump has previously suggested the possibility of waiting until after the results of the 2018 midterm elections to try passing an immigration reform bill. In late June, he wrote, “What is the purpose of the House doing good immigration bills when you need 9 votes by Democrats in the Senate?” He pointed out Democrats’ obstruction and called on Republicans to “get rid of the stupid Filibuster Rule.”

In late June, Trump released a message similar to Thursday’s, putting down the idea of hiring “judges by the thousands” and calling for changing “ridiculous immigration laws,” building a wall along the southern border, hiring “Border Agents and Ice,” and not letting “people come into our country based on the legal phrase they are told to say as their password.”

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana.