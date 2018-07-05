Trump Tells Montana ‘A Vote for Jon Tester’ is a Vote for Schumer, Pelosi, Waters

President Donald Trump tied Democrat Sen. Jon Tester to Democrat leaders during a Thursday night rally in Montana for Republican Senate candidate Matt Rosendale.

“A vote for Jon Tester is a vote for [Sen.] Chuck Schumer and [Rep.] Nancy Pelosi,” said Trump, who then added that it is also a vote for one of the new faces of the Democratic party, Rep. Maxine Waters.

Waters spoke at one of several protests last weekend where they called for the abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). There Waters warned that anyone threatening her “better shoot straight,” because “There’s nothing like a wounded animal.” Waters has repeatedly called for President Trump to be impeached.

He pointed to Tester’s votes against repealing Obamacare, against tax cuts, and against confirming the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court of the United States.

“Jon Tester voted no on tax cuts for Montana families,” said Trump. “He voted no on cutting the estate tax or the death tax for your farms, your farmers, or your small business. Think of that one. But you got it anyway, because we got it passed.”

He pointed out that elimination of death taxes allows farmers to leave their farm or small business to their children.

“Jon Tester voted no on Kate’s Law,” Trump said. Kate’s Law is named for the young woman gunned down by a multiple-times deported illegal alien in sanctuary city San Francisco.

“You can right your wrong in November” with Matt Rosendale, Trump told the crowd.

“You deserve a senator who doesn’t just talk like he’s from Montana, you deserve a senator who actually votes likes he’s from Montana,” said Trump.

“Tester even voted no on enhanced vetting for refugees from terror-stricken countries … what’s going on with that?” said Trump. “The Democrats want open borders. which means lots of crime. We want tough, strong, powerful borders and we want no crime and we’re gonna protect ICE …they protect us and we protect them.”

Trump said that Tester “opposed many of our amazing judges.”

“I see Jon Tester saying such nice things about me, I say yeah but he never votes for me,” said Trump. “I’d rather have him say bad about me but vote right.”

“Jon Tester voted for liberal Obama judges who tried to take away your Second Amendment,” said Trump to boos from the crowd. “Because Tester doesn’t share your values.” He said Tester showed his true colors with attacks on Trump’s one-time nominee to head up the Veterans Administration, Navy Admiral Ronny Jackson.

