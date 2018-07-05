Trump to ‘Pocahontas’ Warren: ‘I Will Give You a Million Dollars’ to Take a DNA Test

President Trump ridiculed potential 2020 Democratic presidential challenger Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) at his campaign rally in Montana on Thursday, unveiling his “secret” debate strategy against the far left former Harvard Law School professor who advanced her academic career in the 1980s and 1990s by falsely claiming Native American heritage.

Trump began by pointing out the limited options the mainstream media has in reporting on the field of potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

“They’re going to cover Bernie? They’re going to cover, like, Sleepy Joe Biden? They’re going to cover Pocahontas?” he began, using his favorite nickname for Warren.

“She of the great tribal heritage. What tribe is it? Let me think about that one. Meantime, she’s based her life on being a minority,” Trump continued.

As Breitbart News first reported in 2012, there is absolutely no credible evidence–either documentary or genetic–that supports Warren’s claim, first made in the Pow Wow Chow Cookbook published in 1984, that she has Native American heritage. In fact, all the documentary evidence shows that she has zero percent Native American heritage.

Warren began listing herself as a minority in the 1986-1987 Association of American Law Schools Director of Faculty, an annual publication – a claim she continued to make in that publication until the mid 1990s. At the time a professor of at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, Warren was offered a full time, tenured position as a professor at Harvard Law School in 1995.

“Let’s say I’m debating Pocahontas, right? I promise you I will do this. You know those little kits they sell on television for two dollars?” Trump began.

I’m going to get one of those little kits. And in the middle of the debate, when she proclaims that she’s of Indian heritage, because her mother said she has high cheek bones. That’s her only evidence, that her mother said she had high cheek bones. We will take that little kit, and say . . . but we have to do it gently . . . because we’re in the Me Too Generation, so we have to be very gentle. And we will very gently take that kit, and we will slowly toss it, hoping it doesn’t hit her and injure her arm. And we will say, ‘I will give you a million dollars to your favorite charity, paid for by Trump, if you take the test and it shows you’re an Indian.

“And let’s see what she does. I have a feeling she will say no, but we’ll hold that for the debates,” Trump concluded.

You can watch the video of Trump calling out Senator Warren for her false heritage claims at his Montana rally Thursday night here: