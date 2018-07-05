Woman Shoots Estranged Husband Who Allegedly Tried to Sexually Assault Her

A Jefferson County, Alabama, man allegedly attempted to sexually assault his estranged wife on July 5, but she stopped the reported attack by shooting him.

WBRC reports that police received a 10 AM domestic violence call. They learned that 31-year-old Eric Austin allegedly broke into his estranged wife’s home and tried to sexually assault her. She shot him, and he ran from the house, got into a vehicle, and fled the scene.

The Associated Press reports that Austin’s vehicle “was stopped by deputies” and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Randy Christian Austin faces “charges of attempted rape and second-degree domestic violence.”

He is being kept under guard while in the hospital.

