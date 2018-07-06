Franklin Graham Answers Walmart with ‘Pray for 45’ T-Shirt

The Billy Graham Bookstore is now offering a new “Pray for 45” t-shirt in answer to Walmart’s controversial anti-Donald Trump “Impeach 45” shirt.

This week Walmart was briefly hit with a threat of boycotts when social media users noticed that the retail giant was selling a clothing line urging for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The Arkansas-based company quickly apologized for the shirts and took them down from the company’s website saying that the products were offered by a third party and not a directly authorized Walmart product.

Now, in reply to the “Impeach 45” shirts, the Billy Graham website is selling a shirt advocating the exact opposite message.

“The Bible says to pray for ‘all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence’ (1 Timothy 2:2, NKJV),” the website says in its product description. “Wear this t-shirt as a reminder to lift up our president in prayer.”

In a Facebook message, Franklin Graham noted that he was glad Walmart pulled the “Impeach 45” clothing line and revealed the new shirt as his Billy Graham Evangelistic Association is offering.

“In the meantime, we came up with a T-shirt to promote something that can really make a difference — PRAYER! You can order ‘PRAY for 45’ (1 Timothy 2:1–2) at the Billy Graham Bookstore, Ruth’s Attic,” Graham wrote.

Franklin Graham has been a consistent and vocal supporter of President Trump.

