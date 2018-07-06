Hispanic Unemployment Rate Sinks to All-Time Low in June

The Bureau of Labor Statics reported Friday the unemployment rate for Hispanics fell to an all-time low in the month of June.

Dropping from its previous record of 4.8 percent from October of 2006, Hispanic unemployment currently sits at 4.6 percent for the month.

Unemployment among African-Americans inched up to 6.5 percent — recording the second lowest unemployment rate for the group since the Bureau of Labor Statics began tracking the metric in 1972.

Job creation in the world’s largest economy continued its strong pace in June with 213,000 new additions for the month — well above analyst’s expectations.

As unemployment rose slightly to 4.0 percent, the closely-watched labor force participation rate also edged higher to 62.9 percent, while the number of people counted as unemployed rose to 6.6 million people, up nearly a half million.

In another sign of vigorous demand for labor, the results for April and May were revised higher by a total of 37,000, bringing the average for the past three months to 211,000.

The professional and business services sector added 50,000 new positions, manufacturing rose by 36,000, while the fabricated metals industry, which is at the heart of Trump’s current trade battle, added 7,000 new workers.

The Agence France-Presse contributed to this report.