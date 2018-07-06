West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement on Friday that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is “beholden to Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer, and his liberal elite donors.”

The Washington Examiner reported last week that big Democratic donors plan to drop nearly $500,000 to support Sen. Manchin for U.S. Senate.

Duty and Honor PAC, a Democrat organization, says in one ad, “Joe Manchin was one of three Democrats to vote with President Trump to fund the wall. The fact is, Joe is one of us.”

Manchin’s campaign and affiliated PACs have run ads attempting to portray the West Virginia Democrat as a supporter of President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall, despite his repeated opposition to building it.

On one occasion in July 2017, Manchin said, “[Building a wall is] something I have no interest in. I just think we have so many other pressing problems and I think there are other ways immigration needs to be treated.”

Morrisey charged in June that West Virginia needs a senator who will “stand with President Trump to build a wall,” unlike Sen. Manchin.

In contrast, Morrisey has continued to voice his support for President Donald Trump and his America First immigration policies. The West Virginia attorney general told Breitbart News in May, “We already worked with him [the president] on sanctuary cities, we have worked with him on illegal amnesty, and we’re working with the president to deregulate the economy.”

Morrisey told Breitbart News that Manchin “has sold out our West Virginia values.”

“Voters won’t let Sen. Manchin’s radical liberal allies buy this Senate seat. West Virginia knows that Manchin has sold out our West Virginia values and is now beholden to Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer, and his liberal elite donors,” Morrisey explained. “Manchin opposed President Trump for president, wants to undermine the Second Amendment, won’t support a pro-life justice for the Supreme Court, and has backed job-killing cap-and-trade regulations.”

Morrisey concluded, “It is time to send a true Trump ally to the Senate who will defend the Second Amendment, stand up for the right to life, fight for lower taxes and better-paying jobs, and end liberals’ attacks on coal jobs in West Virginia. This election, West Virginia will send a conservative fighter to help President Trump in the Senate by defeating Hillary Clinton-supporting liberal Sen. Joe Manchin.”