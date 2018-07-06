Newborn and Two-Year-Old Sister Found Dead, Mother Arrested

After her two young girls were found dead under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday, Jenna Boedecker Ribando has been arrested for domestic assault.

While the authorities have yet to release a cause of death, Ribando has been arrested for other alleged crimes — throwing a brick at her husband, and crashing an SUV into a pick-up truck during a fight. Her jeep has been impounded as evidence.

Detectives found out about the assaults when questioning Ribando’s husband Joe, after he had spent the night with his mother, Teresa Bailey. She is, of course, heartbroken over the deaths of her granddaughters. “I won’t be able to watch them develop and grow into beautiful young women,” she said. “That’s been taken from me.”

According to the Kansas City Star, police did not originally suspect foul play in the deaths of the children. On Thursday, after Ribando’s arrest, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced that they had asked for assistance from other experienced criminal investigators in the area.

Meanwhile, the remaining family must bury their children. A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover the associated expenses, should anyone be inclined to help. As of the time of this writing, they have raised almost $8,000 of their $20,000 goal.