Paul Ryan to Campaign Alongside Leah Vukmir for Wisconsin Senate Primary

Lame-duck Speaker Paul Ryan will campaign for Wisconsin state Sen. Leah Vukmir on Friday for the state’s Senate Republican primary.

The winner of the primary will face off against the two-term Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI).

Ryan endorsed Vukmir in a statement last week, calling her “a longtime friend, a conservative ally, and the right person to take-on Tammy Baldwin this fall.”

Vukmir has served as an establishment figure of the Republican for a long time. Breitbart News reported in October that Vukmir refused to say whether she would support Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for Senate Majority Leader.

The Wisconsin state Sen. also backed Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) during the 2016 Republican presidential primaries. Rubio infamously backed the “Gang of Eight” illegal alien amnesty bill.

In contrast, Marine veteran and businessman Kevin Nicholson continues to support President Donald Trump’s nationalist-populist agenda.

Ryan’s endorsement arises as Vukmir’s primary opponent, Kevin Nicholson, leads in multiple polls against Vukmir. One poll commissioned b the Marquette Law School shows Nicholson leading by five points, while another survey organized by the Restoration PAC shows Nicholson leading by 14 points.

Great America PAC, a pro-Trump, super PAC, endorsed Nicholson last October.

In Ryan’s op-ed in RightWisconsin, Ryan labeled Vukmir as a “conservative partner among grassroots Republicans for years,” even though conservative activist groups FreedomWorks and Club for Growth endorsed Nicholson for U.S. Senate.

FreedomWorks President Adam Brandon said of Nicholson, “FreedomWorks for America is pleased to endorse Kevin Nicholson, who has served admirably, for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by an opponent of fiscal responsibility and conservative values, Tammy Baldwin.”

Club for Growth President David McIntosh said, “Kevin is not just a political outsider, he’s a strong economic conservative, who understands that free markets and limited government are the engines of economic growth.”

“Kevin will be a great Senator for the Badger State because, unlike out-of-touch liberal Tammy Baldwin, Kevin understands the needs of everyday Wisconsinites. And he’ll fight hard for them every day he serves as their United States Senator,” McIntosh added.

Nicholson has also capitalized on President Trump’s signature issue, immigration, and advocated for building a wall as well as an immigration system that will raise American wages.

In an interview with Breitbart News Sunday, Nicholson said, “We need an economically sustainable sensible plan that shuts down illegal immigration and has a merit-based sensible immigration policy… and that’s what we should be pushing for.”

The Wisconsin conservative explained:

You look at people like Tammy Baldwin, what they’re really looking for to do when they advocate for illegal immigration is, they’re looking to take advantage of people, either economically or politically. They want cheap labor or cheap votes, one of the two. They want to flood the country with people that are dependent on their largess, so they can hold them accountable politically.

“[On] the construction of a physical barrier, I’m a former combat engineer in the Marine Corps, and barriers work. They do stop people from crossing them, and that is the entire idea behind them,” Nicholson added.