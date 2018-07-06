Trump Believes Jim Jordan ‘100%,’ Among ‘Most Outstanding’ in D.C.

President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he ‘100 percent’ believes Rep. Jim Jordan’s defense that when he was an assistant wrestling coach he had no knowledge of sexual abuse allegations against the team doctor.

“I don’t believe them at all. I believe him,” Trump said of the allegations that Jordan had knowledge of the abuse claims against the doctor. “Jim Jordan is one of the most outstanding people I’ve met since I’ve been in Washington.”

Jordan has very recently been accused of having knowledge of accusations that the Ohio State wrestling team doctor was sexually abusing wrestlers.

When a CNN reporter asked Jordan on Wednesday about the timing of the allegations against him, Jordan replied, “Look, the timing makes you wonder. All I know is, it’s not true.” He added that it’s interesting timing “in light of things that are going on in Washington.”

“I believe him 100 percent. No question in my mind,” Trump added in the Thursday comments to reporters aboard Air Force One as they headed out for a Trump campaign rally in Montana. “I believe Jim Jordan 100 percent. He’s an outstanding man.”

“We knew of no abuse. Never heard of abuse. If we had, we would have reported it,” Jordan told CNN on Wednesday. “we want justice for the victims. We’re happy to talk with the folks doing the investigation. But nothing —I mean, things they said about me were just flat-out not true.”

