WATCH: Armed Co-Worker Stops Vicious Attack on Female Restaurant Worker

Milwaukee police are seeking a male suspect who launched a vicious attack on a restaurant employee last week; the attack was thwarted when another employee pulled a gun.

TMJ4 reports that the incident occurred in a George Webb Restaurant on Milwaukee’s south side on June 29, but surveillance video of the incident was made public on July 6.

The video shows the suspect walk behind the counter and punch the restaurant’s female cook in the side of her face. She managed to stay on her feet after the punch and ran to a spot off camera. The suspect walked, as if pursuing her, but stopped when another female employee pulled a handgun and pointed it at him:

Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan commented on the video, saying, “It is sickening to see this unsuspecting worker assaulted so brutally by this individual. It was an unprovoked attack and I am asking anyone with information to please contact MPD immediately at 414-935-7360 so we can get him off the street and behind bars where he belongs.”

Donovan also explained that the female employee who pulled a gun has a concealed carry permit. He added, “One can only imagine what might have occurred if that employee had not pulled out her weapon.”

The woman who was attacked suffered serious injuries.

