Mark Levin Offers Supreme Court Recommendations

On Saturday, conservative talker Mark Levin offered his top three picks to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by the retirement of Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy.

In a Facebook post, Levin named Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) as his first choice, followed by 11th Circuit U.S. Appeals Court Judge William Pryor as his second choice and Seventh Circuit U.S. Appeals Court Judge Amy Barrett as his third choice.

My Supreme Court recommendations in order: I’ve endorsed Mike Lee, who would be the gold standard. My 2nd choice would be Bill Pryor & my 3rd choice would be Amy Barrett. All 3 of these individuals are solid constitutionalists.That is the only basis for nominating a person to the Supreme Court

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor