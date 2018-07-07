Delingpole: Pruitt Is Gone, but Trump Is Still Winning the Energy Wars

Hollywood’s whoopings and ululations over the departure of Scott Pruitt tell you all you need to know. This was never about saving the environment. It was about desperate, vengeful progressives claiming a political scalp as their peevish sop to console themselves for their despair that Donald Trump is #winning.

It’s a big scalp, too, to give them their miserable due. Scott Pruitt was not only the most effective Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) chief in the institution’s 48-year history (not difficult, admittedly, given the dismal quality of his predecessors). But he was also one of the most able facilitators of Trump’s project to Make America Great Again.

He gave Trump the moral support he needed to make the key decision (opposed by many within the White House, notably Javanka and then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson) to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord.

Also – after a bit of prodding: initially, Pruitt did not seem to get it, but with some good advice, he grew into the job – he began dismantling all the disastrous Obama-era legislation which had ostensibly been devised to protect the environment but was really just another facet of the left’s war on personal freedom and Western industrial civilization.

The Waters of the U.S. Rule; the Clean Power Plan: these were not really about saving nature, but, respectively, a left-wing grab on property rights and a left-wing assault on industry. Under the new EPA, both those rattlesnakes have been defanged and will shortly be crushed underfoot. So whatever satisfaction the left may derive from the tiny victory of booting Pruitt out of office, they’ve still lost the war.

They may gloat all they like, those “progressives.”

But this is, at best, a Pyrrhic victory for them.

Pruitt is gone.

His replacement, Andrew Wheeler, though, is their worst nightmare.

He’s an ex-coal-industry lobbyist.

He led the team – with Steve Milloy – that killed Cap and Trade in 2009/10.

He gets – far more than Scott Pruitt ever did – that environmentalism has nothing to do with saving the planet and everything to do with killing capitalism.

Pruitt may be gone.

But the same president remains in the White House.

And his agenda remains unchanged.

The United States is going to remain the world’s fossil fuel superpower. Energy prices will stay low. The war on coal is over. Industry will flourish. Workers will reap their just rewards. Consumers will enjoy a higher standard of living.

#MAGA