White Feminist Goes Apoplectic over Black Man Supporting Gun Rights

White feminist Kimberley Johnson went apoplectic after seeing a black man driving a car with an NRA sticker on it.

On Thursday she tweeted about how confounded she was, then deleted the tweet after receiving backlash on Twitter.

The Daily Mail copied Johnson’s tweet before it was deleted and published it: “Out on the road the other day I saw an affluent black man driving a BMW with two bumper-stickers. One was pro-NRA and the other one was a Tea Party sticker that read, ‘Don’t tread on me.’ This left me very confused.”

Amid a social media backlash Johnson tried to explain her tweet by suggesting she simply could not understand how a black person could support the Republicans and/or Republican positions while President Trump was in office.

She then began deleting while continuing to post new tweets in an attempt to explain her position:

1/ Okay. I deleted a tweet that questioned why African Americans would support the Tea Party, and people saw that as racist. I do not see the GOP working in the best interests of people of color or women. I never said anyone should vote any particular way. I said it confused me. — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) July 5, 2018

One Twitter follower claimed Johnson’s deleted tweets rested on the presupposition that every black American has to vote the same way, support the same party, etc. Flailing, Johnson tried to right the ship: “I never said black people MUST do anything. I simply don’t understand when people vote against their bests interests. All people can vote how they wish.”

Ironically, black Americans have been taking solace in concealed carry during recent years, and this has been particularly true for black women. On August 8, 2017, Breitbart News reported that black women were a surging demographic in Texas.

The news out of Texas came two years after NPR reported that concealed carry was growing among the black community in general. On April 2, 2015, Breibart News quoted the NPR report, showing gun ownership in the black community had jumped 50 percent in two year’s time. The growth in gun ownership centered on the desire to carry concealed for self-defense.

