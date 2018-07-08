Report: Trump ‘All but Ruled Out’ Kethledge After Conservative Criticism on Immigration

President Trump has “all but ruled out” Judge Raymond Kethledge from his shortlist of candidates to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the U.S. Supreme Court, a report reveals.

A new report from the New York Times claims that Kethledge is one of four judges being considered by Trump to nominate to the Supreme Court that has been ruled out.

The report states:

The only judge among the four whom the president appears to have all but ruled out is Raymond M. Kethledge. People close to the process said the president had found him likable but comparatively dull. And some conservatives, whose support has guided Mr. Trump’s thinking about the courts, have voiced concern about Judge Kethledge on issues like immigration.

Sources close to Breitbart News confirmed that Trump heard criticism from conservatives over Kethledge’s shaky record on immigration. As Breitbart News reported, in one case back in 2013, Kethledge sided with an illegal alien who had overstayed their visa and spent 10 years in the U.S. illegally trying to obtain an employment visa.

In another case in Kethledge joined an opinion which blocked the deportation of a criminal immigrant who had been in the U.S. on a Green Card. The immigrant lied on his U.S. citizenship application and went on to commit grand theft auto.

Conservative columnist Ann Coulter railed against Kethledge, as well as potential nominee Judge Thomas Hardiman as “open borders zealots” who cannot be trusted to side with Trump’s “America First” principles on the issue.