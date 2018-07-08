Trump Twice More Trashes Mueller ‘Rigged Witch Hunt’

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday to again lambast Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s “Rigged Witch Hunt” investigation into claimed Russian meddling and collusion in the 2016 election.

Trump’s post began by highlighting a turn in public opinion “strongly against the Rigged Witch Hunt and the “Special” Counsel.” He attributed the turn to public understanding “that there was no Collusion with Russia (so ridiculous), that the two FBI lovers were a fraud against our Nation & that the only Collusion was with the Dems!”

Public opinion has turned strongly against the Rigged Witch Hunt and the “Special” Counsel because the public understands that there was no Collusion with Russia (so ridiculous), that the two FBI lovers were a fraud against our Nation & that the only Collusion was with the Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2018

A few hours later President Trump posted about the “Rigged Witch Hunt” again.

The Rigged Witch Hunt, originally headed by FBI lover boy Peter S (for one year) & now, 13 Angry Democrats, should look into the missing DNC Server, Crooked Hillary’s illegally deleted Emails, the Pakistani Fraudster, Uranium One, Podesta & so much more. It’s a Democrat Con Job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2018

Trump suggested that the special investigation team should investigate several scandals involving former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party:

“The Rigged Witch Hunt, originally headed by FBI lover boy Peter S (for one year) & now, 13 Angry Democrats, should look into the missing DNC Server, Crooked Hillary’s illegally deleted Emails, the Pakistani Fraudster, Uranium One, Podesta & so much more. It’s a Democrat Con Job!”

In late June Trump pointed to anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok’s part in pushing a “Rigged Witch Hunt”:

Peter Strzok worked as the leader of the Rigged Witch Hunt for a long period of time – he got it started and was only fired because the gig was up. But remember, he took his orders from Comey and McCabe and they took their orders from you know who. Mueller/Comey best friends! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

Lover FBI Agent Peter Strzok was given poor marks on yesterday’s closed door testimony and, according to most reports, refused to answer many questions. There was no Collusion and the Witch Hunt, headed by 13 Angry Democrats and others who are totally conflicted, is Rigged! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

Just a few days before Trump highlighted reports that Sen. Mark Warner was intoxicated while hosting an event for around 100 Democrats at his Martha’s Vineyard home and joked that with more alcohol he would reveal information that only he and Mueller knew.

“Why is Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), perhaps in a near drunken state, claiming he has information that only he and Bob Mueller, the leader of the 13 Angry Democrats on a Witch Hunt, knows?” wrote Trump. “Isn’t this highly illegal. Is it being investigated?”

President Trump is spending the weekend in Bedminster, New Jersey as he makes his final decision on who to nominate as the next Justice to nominate to the Supreme Court. He is scheduled to announce his decision 9pm Monday night at the White House.

