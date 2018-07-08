Trump: U.S. Working Closely with Thailand to Rescue Children from Cave

President Donald Trump said on Sunday morning that the United States is “working very closely” with Thailand’s government to help rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been trapped in a cave.

“The U.S. is working very closely with the Government of Thailand to help get all of the children out of the cave and to safety,” Trump wrote on Sunday.

The U.S. is working very closely with the Government of Thailand to help get all of the children out of the cave and to safety. Very brave and talented people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2018

“Very brave and talented people!” Trump added.

The 12 young boys and their soccer coach have been trapped more than two miles into a cave in Thailand for over two weeks when monsoon rains drove them back into their location.

A multi-pronged rescue effort has been underway since they were found nearly a week ago. The trapped group went about nine days before they were first found and rescue teams from several nations joined in efforts to rescue the boys and their coach.

At the time Trump tweeted reports indicated that four to six of the boys had been rescued from the cave. Reuters reported around 9am eastern time that six of the boys had been rescued.

Several methods of rescuing the boys and coach were considered, but reports of diminishing oxygen levels in the part of the cave where they were trapped increased the urgency of their extraction.

Expert divers worked together to rescue guide the boys out through the narrow passageways of the cave. Rescued boys were being taken to a field hospital for medical attention upon extraction.

One Thai navy SEAL died just over two days ago while involved in rescue efforts.

