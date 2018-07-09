Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) told reporters at a forum in Massachusetts on Sunday that President Donald Trump questioning her Native American heritage and offering to donate $1 million to her favorite charity if she takes a DNA test amounts to bullying her and other women to keep them from speaking out.

‘I will give you a million dollars to your favorite charity, paid for by Trump, if you take the test and it shows you’re an Indian,” the president said at a rally in Montana on Thursday.

Warren claimed those remarks amounted to bullying, the Boston Globe reported.

On Sunday, she weighed in further as she spoke to local, national, and international reporters after the packed event, which her campaign estimated had drawn 1,500 supporters. Warren said Trump has not only tried to bully her, but that “he’s also trying to bully women all across this country.”

“When he talks about ‘Me Too,’ it isn’t just me Donald Trump’s going after,” Warren said. “It’s every woman who speaks up.”

“And he thinks we should sit down and shut up?” Warren said. “It’s just not going to happen.”

“Donald Trump wants us to talk about anything other than what’s going on in the Trump administration,” Warren said.

At the leftist gathering at the Natick Forum, Warren spoke about how she will oppose Trump’s agenda if reelected to another term in the Senate, including embracing climate change and making college affordable, according to the Globe.

She also claimed taxes are an issue, despite the boost to the economy, job creation, and record-low unemployment in the country since the Republican-majority Congress passed historic tax cuts, promoted and signed into law by the president.

Although Warren didn’t address her Native American heritage claim in her remarks to attendees, she did portray herself as someone who made it to her position of power because of the federal government.

“I stand here today in front of all of you as someone who is the daughter of a janitor and a mom who worked a minimum-wage job at Sears, and ended up as a public school teacher, a law professor, and ultimately a United States senator, because America invested in kids like me, Warren said.

