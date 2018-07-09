Former Planned Parenthood CEO: ‘The Future is Latina’

The former president and CEO of Planned Parenthood said the recent victory of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over Rep. Joe Crowley in New York proves, “The future is Latina.”

Cecile Richards, who turned the nation’s largest abortion business into a political action movement, said Sunday at a conference hosted by UnidosUS, “I know you can’t tell this story enough … When she is sworn into office, she will be the youngest woman ever to be in Congress. They are proof that, yes, the future is Latina.”

‘We must take this moment and turn it into a movement!’ #FamiliesBelongTogetherPortlandMe — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) June 30, 2018

Richards touted the victories of Ocasio-Cortez, 28, over the fourth most powerful Democrat in the House, as well as those of Democrats Elizabeth Guzman and Hala Ayala last year to the Virginia House of Delegates, reports the Washington Examiner. She added that the number of women running for political office represents the “most potent political force in America right now.”

“Women are done waiting their turn or asking for permission,” she asserted. “We are reclaiming our time.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s victory over Crowley was fueled by the Democratic Socialists of America, the group that harassed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen while she was dining at a Mexican restaurant.

In May, Richards said in an interview with Salon that conservatives have an “advantage” right now because they are “so much more willing to lie, cheat, steal, deceive, break the law – tactics that frankly we don’t use in the progressive community.”

Why women are erupting across America, courtesy of @rtraister https://t.co/Pf660Z9Ts6 — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) June 30, 2018

Pro-life leaders agreed that, under Richards’ 12-year tenure, Planned Parenthood abandoned its status as a “healthcare” organization to become a political movement that places “abortion above all else.”

“Under the leadership of Cecile Richards, Planned Parenthood has grown to push one agenda – abortion above all else – while throwing aside any inkling of actual medical care,” said Penny Nance, CEO and President of Concerned Women for America.

The organization’s “abortion above all else” narrative made headlines in January when Planned Parenthood condemned the House’s approval of a bill that would require abortionists to immediately provide emergency medical care to an infant born alive during an abortion.