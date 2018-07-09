Four More Boys Saved from Thai Cave on Day Two of Rescue Mission

An aide to the Thai Navy SEAL commander announced Monday four boys were brought out of the flooded cave in northern Thailand.

The aide, Sitthichai Klangpattana, refused to comment on the boys’ health or the operation, which has wrapped up for the day. A total of eight of the 12 boys have now been brought out of the treacherous cave system by divers, including four who were brought out on Sunday, when the rescue operation began.

8th boy was extracted Monday evening from the cave in northern #Thailand where 12 members of a boys' soccer team and their coach were trapped for more than two weeks pic.twitter.com/Tak2xoAl7A — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) July 9, 2018

The boys and their 25-year-old coach have been trapped for more than two weeks after heavy rains flooded the kilometers-long cave network made up of caverns connected by tight passages.

A fifth boy who was evacuated from the cave in northern Thailand has arrived at a hospital in Chiang Rai, to join his four teammates already inside. pic.twitter.com/LZps1E9mMx — Matt Rivers (@MattRiversCNN) July 9, 2018

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health shares photos of special converted area of hospital where doctors will receive team once they’re out of the cave. https://t.co/U2CP3buMRg pic.twitter.com/f5QLaczhVk — ABC News (@ABC) July 9, 2018

Thai officials have been tight-lipped about the rescue operation, and would not comment on how many people were removed Monday. On Sunday, teams of divers brought out four of the trapped boys but waited several hours before confirming their safe rescue.

Somboon Sompiangjai, a father of one of the boys trapped in the cave, said divers are helping the strongest children first. “We have not been told which child has been brought out … We can’t visit our boys in hospital because they need to be monitored for 48 hours,” Somboon told reporters. “I’m hoping for good news,” he added.

Thai prime minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha announced he will reschedule a visit to the recuse site to avert potential disruption of the mission and will instead remain in Chiang Rai, the town where the recused boys are undergoing medical evaluations.

Picture taken just now at the #Thamluangcave site where Thai PM Prayut Chan-ocha is meeting with Thai NavySEALS army medics rescue at end of big day where four more young footballers rescued tonight bringing total number of boys evacuated since Sunday to EIGHT. Five left inside pic.twitter.com/QEdWBEmbBy — amanda hodge (@hodgeamanda) July 9, 2018

