Four More Boys Saved from Thai Cave on Day Two of Rescue Mission

An ambulance with flashing lights leaves the cave rescue area in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Monday, July 9, 2018. The ambulance has left the cave complex area hours after the start of the second phase of an operation to rescue a youth soccer team trapped inside the …
AP/Sakchai Lalit

An aide to the Thai Navy SEAL commander announced Monday four boys were brought out of the flooded cave in northern Thailand.

The aide, Sitthichai Klangpattana, refused to comment on the boys’ health or the operation, which has wrapped up for the day. A total of eight of the 12 boys have now been brought out of the treacherous cave system by divers, including four who were brought out on Sunday, when the rescue operation began.

The boys and their 25-year-old coach have been trapped for more than two weeks after heavy rains flooded the kilometers-long cave network made up of caverns connected by tight passages.

Thai officials have been tight-lipped about the rescue operation, and would not comment on how many people were removed Monday. On Sunday, teams of divers brought out four of the trapped boys but waited several hours before confirming their safe rescue.

Somboon Sompiangjai, a father of one of the boys trapped in the cave, said divers are helping the strongest children first. “We have not been told which child has been brought out … We can’t visit our boys in hospital because they need to be monitored for 48 hours,” Somboon told reporters. “I’m hoping for good news,” he added.

Thai prime minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha announced he will reschedule a visit to the recuse site to avert potential disruption of the mission and will instead remain in Chiang Rai, the town where the recused boys are undergoing medical evaluations.

