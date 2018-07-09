Illegal Alien Charged with Raping Teen Sisters Deported Four Times from U.S.

An illegal alien who is one of four men accused of kidnapping and raping teen sisters was previously deported from the United States four times.

Four illegal aliens — including 24-year-old illegal alien Simon Juan Thomas from Guatemala — are alleged to have kidnapped and raped a 13-year-old girl and her 14-year-old sister at a Days Inn near Wooster Street in Bowling Green, as Breitbart News reported.

While authorities continue a nationwide manhunt to find illegal aliens Arnulfo Ramos and Juan Adiel, Thomas and 27-year-old illegal alien David Ramos Contreras have been arrested and are in police custody.

Thomas, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, has been deported from the U.S. four times previously, shedding light on the country’s weak immigration system whereby criminal illegal aliens repeatedly re-enter the country after being deported.

Thomas was arrested and charged by Bowling Green Police with raping minors and is currently imprisoned on a $50,000 bond.

Police say 27-year-old Contreras is from Mexico and was supposed to be deported from the U.S. last year but instead was released back into the public after getting out of prison for multiple drunk driving charges.

All four illegal aliens were using fake IDs, according to police.

Police are advising anyone with information on the whereabouts of Arnulfo Ramos and Juan Adiel to contact the Bowling Green Police Division at 419-352-1131, Wood County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME, or a local law enforcement agency.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Arnulfo Ramos and Juan Adiel is allowed to stay anonymous and is eligible for an up to $1,000 reward should the information provided lead to the arrest and conviction of any of the suspects.

