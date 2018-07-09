***Live Updates*** Trump to Announce Second SCOTUS Pick

Sun shines on the US Supreme Court building in Washington, DC Monday ahead of President Donald Trump's announcement of his nominee for a newly vacant seat on the court
AFP

President Donald Trump will announce his second Supreme Court pick tonight, and left-wing activists and lawmakers were quick to oppose Trump’s pick even before Trump’s formal White House announcement on Tuesday evening.

Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, Raymond Kethledge, and Thomas Hardiman were reportedly the four finalists. Pro-abortion activists announced that they will protest Trump’s choice outside the Supreme Court later this evening.

Watch Trump's announcement live here.

All times eastern.

7:40 PM: Left-wing activists and lawmakers already in full opposition even before Trump unveils nominee:

