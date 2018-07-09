Live Updates*** Trump to Announce Second SCOTUS Pick

President Donald Trump will announce his second Supreme Court pick tonight, and left-wing activists and lawmakers were quick to oppose Trump’s pick even before Trump’s formal White House announcement on Tuesday evening.

Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, Raymond Kethledge, and Thomas Hardiman were reportedly the four finalists. Pro-abortion activists announced that they will protest Trump’s choice outside the Supreme Court later this evening.

—

8:39: Trump Tower protests:

NAN doing a big presser outside of Trump Tower now. Talking about Trump ushering in himself as an “American Fascist” with his Supreme Court Nominee. #Trump #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/i3P6t2nyF3 — Shay Horse (@HuntedHorse) July 10, 2018

8:27 PM:

Getting a very strong lean toward Brett Kavanaugh as @realDonaldTrump nominee for SCOTUS — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) July 10, 2018

8:15 PM:

"The agenda is not just to get rid of Roe. It's to go after Griswold itself to go after contraceptives." @ChrisMurphyCT on Trump's SCOTUS pick. #Hardball — Hardball (@hardball) July 9, 2018

8:05 PM:

Kethledge is at home in Michigan, CNN has been told by Marshall at his home. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 10, 2018

7:50 PM:

Hearing from Republicans close to White House and process that Kethledge got a call saying he is not the choice for SCOTUS. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 9, 2018

7:45 PM:

US Supreme Court nominee watch: Amy Coney Barrett spotted at home tonight in Indiana, @PeteWilliamsNBC reports on @NBCNightlyNews. — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) July 9, 2018

7:42 PM:

57-36: Senate vote on Brett Kavanaugh for US Court of Appeals, DC Circuit, 5/26/ 2006 95-0: Senate vote on Thomas Hardiman for 3rd Circuit, 3/15/2007 55-43: Senate vote on Amy Coney Barrett for 7th Circuit, 10/31/2017 VOICE VOTE: Raymond Kethledge for 6th Circuit, 6/24/2008 pic.twitter.com/jnMAWuROWu — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) July 9, 2018

7:40 PM: Left-wing activists and lawmakers already in full opposition even before Trump unveils nominee:

The fight to save Roe v Wade and our health care is on! Join Elizabeth Warren, Ilyse Hogue, Cory Booker and more TONIGHT at 9:30ET at the Supreme Court! — jess mcintosh (@jess_mc) July 9, 2018

WH says 5 Democrats were invited to @realDonaldTrump SCOTUS reveal: Feinstein, Manchin, Donnelly, Heitkamp and Jones. All sent regrets — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) July 9, 2018

All of the nominees on @realDonaldTrump’s short list would overturn #RoevWade and key healthcare protections.

That’s why the extreme right put them on the list in the first place. #WhatsAtAStake pic.twitter.com/BYRPF3BXI8 — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) July 9, 2018

The Supreme Court nominee @realDonaldTrump will announce tonight will have an impact on a woman’s right to choose for generations to come. He said overturning #RoeVsWade “will happen automatically” during his presidency. We can’t let that happen. #WhatsAtStake — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) July 9, 2018

Justice Kennedy was the deciding vote TWICE in support of access to safe, legal abortions. President Trump’s nominee could reverse decades of settled law. Ideologically stacking the court is an affront to our democracy. #WhatsAtStake — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) July 9, 2018

Trump was clear during the campaign about his list of potential SCOTUS nominees: ALL want to take away a woman’s constitutional right to make her own health care decisions. We cannot go back to the days before Roe v. Wade. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 9, 2018

I will oppose the nomination the President will make tonight because it represents a corrupt bargain with the far Right, big corporations, and Washington special interests. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) July 9, 2018

Every single judge on @realDonaldTrump’s short list for the Supreme Court has been pre-approved by right-wing extremists. They've shown their willingness to side with the wealthy & powerful over the rights of women, workers, voters, & minorities. But we're ready to fight back. pic.twitter.com/CBhSw91Y8K — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 9, 2018

A woman's right to choose, LGBTQ+ rights, and health care for millions – this is #WhatsAtStake with the SCOTUS vacancy. Regardless of who President Trump's nominee is, we must unequivocally oppose anyone who will trample our rights and roll back the clock on progress. #SCOTUSpick — Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) July 9, 2018

No matter which ultra-conservative Justice President Trump picks tonight, know that they’ve been vetted by the same right wing think tanks that gave us Neil Gorsuch and that they have been chosen to dismantle some of our most crucial legal protections. #WhatsAtStake — Jan Schakowsky (@janschakowsky) July 9, 2018

access to health care. American values. That’s #WhatsAtStake — Jan Schakowsky (@janschakowsky) July 9, 2018

It's no exaggeration to say that protections for pre-existing conditions form the very heart of the Affordable Care Act – and now it's possible we'll have another extreme Supreme Court Justice willing to drive a stake right through it. #SaveSCOTUS #WhatsAtStake pic.twitter.com/lo4VpG5yiH — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) July 9, 2018

You all know as well as I do that in particular, a Trump #scotus nominee could gut protections for people with pre-existing conditions, and take away constitutional protections for women’s reproductive rights under Roe v. Wade. We have to make our voices heard for #WhatsAtStake — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) July 9, 2018

Tonight, President Trump will name his nominee for the new Supreme Court justice. This is just some of #WhatsAtStake: Reproductive rights

Health care

The environment

LGBTQ equality

Civil rights — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) July 9, 2018

This #SupremeCourt discussion is critical for a whole host of issues, including women's right to choose, access to #healthcare, and whether suddenly a pre-existing condition is no longer covered and you have to pay more for health insurance. #WhatsAtStake — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) July 9, 2018

Let's be clear #WhatsAtStake with the #SCOTUSnominee pick: A woman's right to choose. 70% of the country supports #RoevWade. Yet, @realDonaldTrump's mission is to overturn it. The stakes couldn't be higher. Now, we must fight like hell to protect a woman's fundamental right. — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) July 9, 2018