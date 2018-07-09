One of three illegal aliens wanted for kidnapping and raping underage, teenage sisters has been captured by police as a nationwide manhunt is still underway.

The Associated Press reported on Monday that 27-year-old illegal alien David Ramos Contreras was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Lubbock, Texas. Authorities are now looking to find and arrest illegal aliens Arnulfo Ramos and Juan Adiel.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials say Contreras was supposed to be deported last year after getting arrested for drunk driving twice. Instead of being deported, though, the illegal alien was released back into the public after getting out of prison.

As Breitbart News reported, four illegal aliens are alleged to have kidnapped and raped a 13-year-old girl and her 14-year-old sister at a Days Inn near Wooster Street in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Nationwide Manhunt for Three Illegal Aliens Accused of Kidnapping, Raping Teen Sistershttps://t.co/kWCJkX3WHx — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) July 4, 2018

The teen sisters allegedly escaped the four illegal aliens after being held against their will and sexually assaulted, and were quickly taken to the hospital by their mother and stepfather.

Aside from Contreras, 24-year-old illegal alien Simon Juan Thomas from Guatemala is also in police custody. Thomas was arrested and charged by Bowling Green Police with raping minors and is currently imprisoned on a $50,000 bond.

Illegal aliens Arnulfo Ramos and Juan Adiel, who are still on the run, had both been using fake IDs while living in Ohio.

Police are advising anyone with information on the whereabouts of the men to contact the Bowling Green Police Division at 419-352-1131, Wood County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME, or a local law enforcement agency.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the men is allowed to stay anonymous and is eligible for an up to $1,000 reward should the information provided lead to the arrest and conviction of any of the suspects.