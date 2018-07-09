McAuliffe: Kavanaugh Nomination Will ‘Morph’ SCOTUS into ‘Political Arm’ of GOP

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe responded to President Donald Trump’s nomination of federal appeals court Judge Brett Kavanaugh Monday night, warning that Kavanaugh will turn the Supreme Court into a “political arm” of the GOP.

“The nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh will threaten the lives of millions of Americans for decades to come and will morph our Supreme Court into a political arm of the right-wing Republican Party,” McAuliffe tweeted Monday night.

McAuliffe, who defied the Virginia Supreme Court in 2017 and restored the voting rights of 60,000 convicted felons while serving as Virginia’s governor, joins a chorus of Democrats standing in opposition to Kavanaugh’s nomination long before Trump had even announced his choice for the Supreme Court.

Prominent Democrats such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) have already voiced their opposition to Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.