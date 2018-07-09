Muslim Leader: Brett Kavanaugh Will ‘Green Light’ Trump’s ‘Bigoted Agenda’

Executive Director of the open borders organization Muslim Advocates, Farhana Khera, is asking Senate Democrats and Republicans to stop President Trump’s nomination to the Supreme Court, Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

In a statement released hours after Trump announced Kavanaugh to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court, Khera said Kavanaugh on the high court would give a “green light” to the president’s “bigoted agenda.”

Khera said in response to Kavanaugh’s nomination:

Given President Trump’s notorious and well-documented hostility toward Muslims, immigrants, people of color, the LGBTQ community, and women, Americans need — and deserve — a Supreme Court justice who will protect all Americans and not be a rubber-stamp for the President’s discriminatory and bigoted policies. Unfortunately, Kavanaugh will only further threaten to erode our nation’s promise of freedom, justice and equality for all. Based on his judicial and professional record, Kavanaugh on the court would give Trump a green light to put his bigoted agenda in place without checks, without balances, and without regard to the rule of law. Recent Supreme Court decisions — like in Masterpiece Cakeshop and on the Muslim Ban – underscore how this Supreme Court is willing to show clear religious favoritism. Adding Kavanaugh to the Court would be disastrous for anyone who cares about religious freedom and equal protection for all when stacked against the bigotry of President Trump. Kavanaugh would weaken the role of the judiciary in protecting our democracy at a time when it is critically needed. We urge the Senate to reject this nomination.

Khera was active in the movement to halt Trump’s travel ban that was recently upheld by the Supreme Court, certifying that the president of the United States has full authority over immigration to the country.

The Trump administration is looking to have Kavanaugh confirmed in the Senate before October 1, 2018.