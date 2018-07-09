Nearly 30 Shot, Four Fatally, over Weekend in Gun-Controlled Chicago

Four people were killed and another 24 wounded by gunfire in gun-controlled Chicago over the weekend.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that three of the four fatalities occurred on Sunday.

The first fatality of the day occurred at 12:30 a.m. when someone pulled out a gun following an argument and opened fire. Twenty-two-year-old Daniel Carter was shot and killed.

Another fatality occurred earlier Sunday, around 3:30 a.m. In that incident a 32-year-old male was in a car with another 33-year-old when a car pulled up beside them and someone began shooting. The 32-year-old was struck in the head and neck and later died. The 33-year-old was stuck too, but is hospitalized “in good condition.”

The last fatality of the day happened around 12:15 p.m. in an Austin neighborhood Sunday afternoon, when someone opened fire on two individuals on the sidewalk. One of the individuals, a 23-year-old male, was shot multiple times in the chest and killed. The second individual, a 19-year-old male, was shot but is hospitalized in stable condition.

On May 29, 2018, Breitbart News reported that 36 were shot in gun-controlled Chicago over the Memorial Day Weekend. Seven of the shooting victims died.

On June 21, 2018, Breitbart News reported that 21 persons were shot during a 14-hour period. The wounded included an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.