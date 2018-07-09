NRA Activating Six Million Members in Support of Brett Kavanaugh

The NRA responded to President Donald Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court by announcing they will “activate” their six million members in support of his confirmation.

They made clear they would also be leveraging their “tens of millions of supporters” who treasure the Second Amendment but are not members of the civil rights organization.

The NRA tweeted a statement from NRA-ILA executive director Chris Cox: “On behalf of our six million members, the NRA strongly supports Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court. We will be activating our members and tens of millions of supporters throughout the country in support of Judge Kavanaugh.”

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) likewise rallied behind Kavanaugh’s nomination. NSSF senior vice president and general counsel Larry Keane extended the NSSF’s “support to President Trump’s nomination of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.”

Keane added, “We are confident that Judge Kavanaugh will serve our nation with distinction as an Associate Justice of our nation’s highest court and that he will make decisions that will serve to protect the Second Amendment and other Constitutionally guaranteed rights of law-abiding Americans.”

