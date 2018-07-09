Nancy Pelosi: ‘Civilization’ Is ‘at Risk’ in 2018 Midterms

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told Rolling Stone in an interview published Sunday that the fate of civilization is at risk in the 2018 midterm elections, signaling Democrats’ desperation to win a major election.

Rolling Stone asked Pelosi how the Democrats are going to determine which district races to make a priority and pour money into, and the House minority leader responded that the election is a must win for Democrats because “civilization” depends on it.

“Civilization as we know it today is at risk in this election. We have to win,” Pelosi responded. “We have to win.”

The California Democrat added that she believes if the election were to be held today, the Democrats would win.

“If the election were today–no question we would win,” Pelosi said. “But you have to be aware of the undercurrents. Because you don’t know what can come along–and what comes along eclipses what you’re doing.”

Pelosi is hoping the elections swing in favor of the Democrats in November so she can retake the speakership. The former speaker of the House confirmed in an interview in May that she intends to serve as speaker should Democrats retake the House. But Pelosi has faced much resistance from members of her own Party frustrated with the direction of the Democrats under her leadership.

Democrats spoke openly in 2017 about replacing her after they suffered major electoral losses in the 2016 election, and only 2 of 34 Democrat candidates running for House seats in California in competitive elections said they were willing to support Pelosi for speaker if they were elected.