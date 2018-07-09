Trump Hints China Might Be Source of North Korea Denuclearization Talk

President Donald Trump interjected on Monday in the debate about the state of recent Korean peninsula denuclearization negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea, pointing again to China’s influence.

“I have confidence that Kim Jong Un will honor the contract we signed &, even more importantly, our handshake,” said Trump. “We agreed to the denuclearization of North Korea”:

I have confidence that Kim Jong Un will honor the contract we signed &, even more importantly, our handshake. We agreed to the denuclearization of North Korea. China, on the other hand, may be exerting negative pressure on a deal because of our posture on Chinese Trade-Hope Not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2018

Media reports have heralded a North Korea depiction of the U.S. as a “gangster” following Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s recent trip to the nation. The U.S. Secretary of State was there to advance the mutually agreed upon work toward denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. Pompeo dismissed this “gangster” characterization, calling the talks “productive.”

Trump’s remarks on Monday went on to point a finger at China’s “negative” influence on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. “China, on the other hand, may be exerting negative pressure on a deal because of our posture on Chinese Trade-Hope Not!” he wrote.

President Trump previously suggested that North Korea’s attitude toward denuclearization has changed after meetings with China. “President Xi could be influencing Kim Jong-un,” said Trump, pointing to North Korean leader Kim’s willingness to work toward peace before a second meeting with China. Trump hinted at the possibility that trade talks between the U.S. and China could be influencing China’s attempts to exert its influence over North Korea.

“Sanctions will remain in place until final, fully verified denuclearization,” Pompeo said after the talks. “While we are encouraged by the progress of these talks, progress alone does not justify the relaxation of the existing sanctions regime.”

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana.