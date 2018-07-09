Watch Live: President Trump Announces Supreme Court Nominee

President Donald Trump will announce his pick to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy at 9 p.m. Eastern Monday at the White House.

We will have live video coverage here once the event begins.

Trump is expected to decide among four finalists, all federal appellate judges, taken from an original list of 25 candidates previously compiled by the White House:

Amy Coney Barrett of the Seventh Circuit

Thomas Hardiman of the Third Circuit

Brett Kavanaugh of the District of Columbia Circuit

Raymond Kethledge of the Sixth Circuit

I have long heard that the most important decision a U.S. President can make is the selection of a Supreme Court Justice – Will be announced tonight at 9:00 P.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2018

“An exceptional person will be chosen!” Trump said in a tweet Sunday night.

Looking forward to announcing my final decision on the United States Supreme Court Justice at 9:00pmE tomorrow night at the @WhiteHouse. An exceptional person will be chosen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2018

Follow our live coverage.