Chuck Schumer: Trump ‘Knows’ Brett Kavanaugh Will Obstruct Mueller Probe

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer asserted Tuesday Judge Brett Kavanaugh was selected to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy because President Donald Trump knows he will obstruct the Russia investigation.

Sen. Schumer says Pres. Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh because he's "worried" special counsel Mueller will try to subpoena him and take other actions to advance Russia probe. "Pres. Trump knows that Kavanaugh will be a barrier to preventing that investigation from going there." pic.twitter.com/bUUcEmbApt — ABC News (@ABC) July 10, 2018

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning, Schumer asserted President Trump ignored Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s warning about the possible difficulties of confirming Kavanaugh because he is “worried,” about the Russia investigation.

“Senator McConnell told the president that there are other nominees who he could confirm more easily,” Schumer began. “Why did the president stick with Kavanaugh? Because he’s worried that Mr. Mueller will go to the court and asked that the president will be subpoenaed and ask to do other things necessary to move the investigation forward.”

“President Trump knows that Kavanaugh will be a barrier to preventing that investigation from going there,” the New York lawmaker added.

The Senate Minority Leader announced Monday evening he will oppose Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination “with everything I have,” then called for a bi-partisan effort to block him from the Supreme Court.

I will oppose Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination with everything I have, and I hope a bipartisan majority will do the same. The stakes are simply too high for anything less.

Read my full statement on #WhatsAtStake: https://t.co/BYtcB3LWWB #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/5f2Bomxltb — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 10, 2018

Schumer is facing pressure from far-left advocacy groups to block Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination. Members of Indivisible Nation, a progressive group mobilizing efforts to oppose President Trump’s agenda, protested outside the senator’s midtown Manhattan office on Monday, demanding he “whip the vote” to defeat the president’s nominee.

This is Cardboard Chuck. We brought him since @SenSchumer avoids talking to his constituents. “The problem with Cardboard Chuck is he folds a lot” @bkindivisible rally at Chuck Schumer to #SaveSCOTUS #WhatsAtStake pic.twitter.com/F4iSlJ79zB — Elana Levin 🔥 (@Elana_Brooklyn) July 9, 2018

ESI member Ricky Silver delivers the message we wanted to get across to @SenSchumer at his town hall: it’s time to lead. #WhipTheVote @IndivisibleTeam pic.twitter.com/dhUSHRJB8l — Empire State Indivisible (@es_indivisible) July 9, 2018

“Everyone out here tonight is sending a huge message to our senator, that his action … or his inaction of late is totally unacceptable,” shouted Ricky Silver, a member of the far-left group Empire State Indivisible, outside of Schumer’s office.

“Will you whip the votes, Chuck Schumer? Will you hold the caucus together? Because the stakes are that high. Now is not the time to talk about tactics and potential issues with the Republican Party,” added Silver.

In a statement issued Monday evening, Schumer warned Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court would be detrimental to women’s rights.

“President Trump repeatedly promised to nominate justices to the bench who are hostile to Roe v. Wade, and who will undermine our health care laws,” a statement released by Schumer’s office read.

“He has picked Judge Kavanaugh from a list of 25 people who were vetted and approved by the Federalist Society and Heritage Foundation – special interest groups devoted to overturning Roe and striking down the Affordable Care Act.”

“With this pick, the president is making good on his pledge to ‘punish’ women for their choices. Judge Kavanaugh got the nomination because he passed this litmus test, not because he’ll be an impartial judge on behalf of all Americans,” the statement continued.” If he were to be confirmed, women’s reproductive rights would be in the hands of five men on the Supreme Court.”