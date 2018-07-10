Democrat Party Blogs About Judge Kavanaugh with Wrong Photo

The Democrat Party jumped to its Medium.com blog page on Tuesday to warn acolytes to oppose President Donald Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, but instead of a photo of Kavanaugh, the party included a photo of Judge Thomas Hardiman.

The party’s blog post on its official Democrat National Committee (DNC) Medium.com blog page went live early on Tuesday afternoon, warning that “Judge Kavanaugh should not be allowed anywhere near our nation’s highest bench.”

Unfortunately for the DNC, the party featured a stylized image of Judge Thomas Hardiman at the top of the post instead of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Hardiman was one of the other judges that President Trump was reportedly considering for the high court. But on Tuesday evening, Trump announced that Brett Kavanaugh would be his pick to replace the retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Compounding the error, the party quickly jumped to its Twitter account to tweet out a link to the story. The tweet reflected the incorrect photo included in the original Medium blog post.

Official Democrat Party blog post uses wrong image for scaremongering story on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Uses photo of Judge Thomas Hardiman instead. Tweeted and Deleted — screenshot: pic.twitter.com/MRlb8ax36O — Warner Todd Huston (@warnerthuston) July 10, 2018

Several hours later, the party removed the tweet and corrected the main photo on its blog post.

In its post, the Democrat Party insisted that Judge Kavanaugh intends to spearhead a drive to overturn the famed abortion ruling Roe v. Wade.

“We know exactly why Kavanaugh was chosen. President Trump himself said that overturning Roe v. Wade and gutting the Affordable Care Act would be litmus tests for his Supreme Court nominee, and Kavanaugh fits the script,” the democrats gravely intoned. “He’s suggested a future president could refuse to enforce the Affordable Care Act, even if it was upheld by the Supreme Court. And he dissented from a ruling that upheld the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act’s birth control benefit.”

They also insisted that Kavanaugh’s inclusion on the highest court in the land would endanger minorities and the LGBTQ community.

