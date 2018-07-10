Hillary-Tied Group Launches ‘Stop Kavanaugh’ Website Within Hour of Trump Nomination

NEW YORK — Less than one hour after President Trump announced his Supreme Court nominee, Demand Justice, a new progressive activist group founded by former members of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, put up the website stopkavanaugh.com, exclaiming: “We need to demand that the Senate defeat the Brett Kavanaugh nomination.”

The website claims that Kavanaugh is a “threat” to Obamacare and Roe v. Wade. It warns that if confirmed, “Brett Kavanaugh will serve on the Court for life, shaping the future of our country long after Trump is out of office.”

The site calls on supporters to subscribe to Demand Justice’s mailing list as well as call up local senators to demand that Kavanough be rejected.

The group also took to Twitter to promote the hashtag #StopKavanaugh:

BREAKING: Trump just announced his nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Anti-abortion. Anti-healthcare. Thinks Trump is above the law. Here’s what you need to know to take action now: https://t.co/RnmOSTwHiW #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/P2mtAtQFSW — #StopKavanaugh (@WeDemandJustice) July 10, 2018

Demand Justice is led by Brian Fallon, who served as press secretary for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. The group’s digital team is headed by Gabrielle McCaffrey, who was a digital organizer for Clinton’s campaign.

The Demand Justice organization aims to focus on the federal court system, arguing that “our courts should be the place that we can trust to safeguard our rights and promote justice.”

“But in Donald Trump’s America,” continues the group’s website, “our justice system is being corrupted to serve corporate interests and impose a far-right, social agenda on our everyday lives.”

Even before Trump announced his pick yesterday, Demand Justice committed to spending about $5 million to oppose the eventual nominee. The organization seeks to raise $10 million in its first year.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Fallon would not comment on the source of the group’s financing, but the newspaper noted that he was a featured speaker recently at the conference of the Democracy Alliance, a grouping of progressive donors.

Democracy Alliance’s founding donors include billionaires George Soros and Tom Steyer. Indeed, Fallon’s panel at Democracy Alliance was moderated by Sarah Knight of Soros’s Open Society Foundations.

“Make no mistake: The future of Roe and the Affordable Care Act will be the defining issues in this confirmation fight,” Fallon stated at a news conference last week. “It’s true. Democrats do not have a majority in the Senate, but we do have a majority in the Senate on these two issues. There is a majority in the Senate that believes that Roe should not be overturned, and there is a majority that believes that the Affordable Care Act should not be gutted.”

Aaron Klein is Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter. He is a New York Times bestselling author and hosts the popular weekend talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio.” Follow him on Twitter @AaronKleinShow. Follow him on Facebook.

Joshua Klein contributed research to this article.