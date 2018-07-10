Smartphone Handgun in Production, Shipping to Dealers

The Ideal Conceal smartphone handgun is now in production and shipping to dealers around the country.

On March 20, 2016, Breitbart News reported that Kirk Kjellberg created a handgun that looks like a cell phone. The main difference between the handgun and a smartphone is that the former fires two rounds for self-defense while the latter only allows you to dial 911 after you have been attacked and need first responders.

Kjellberg explained that his motivation for making the gun was to give Americans a way to carry their self-defense tool discreetly. He told WHDH, “When a little child, a boy about 7, saw me and said, ‘Mommy, mommy that guy’s got a gun,’ and that whole restaurant of course turns and stares at you, and I thought there’s just gotta be something better to do than this.”

He said his decision to use a smartphone design grew out of his desire to allow people to carry without having “to engage other people about why they’re carrying that gun.”

The Ideal Conceal smartphone guns holds two rounds of .380 auto, and part of the gun folds out to make a grip in the event that the gun is needed in a self-defense situation.

Kjellberg’s smartphone gun is now shipping to dealers around the country.

There is already a holster for the Ideal Conceal smartphone handgun on the market. The holster is designed in a way that contributes to the gun’s appearance as a smartphone.



