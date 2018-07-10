U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump rejoiced Tuesday in the completed rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a deep cave in Thailand.

“On behalf of the United States, congratulations to the Thai Navy SEALs and all on the successful rescue of the 12 boys and their coach from the treacherous cave in Thailand,” said Trump:

On behalf of the United States, congratulations to the Thai Navy SEALs and all on the successful rescue of the 12 boys and their coach from the treacherous cave in Thailand. Such a beautiful moment – all freed, great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2018

President Trump called the rescue “such a beautiful moment – all freed, great job!”

First lady Melania joined her husband in celebrating the multi-national efforts to rescue the 12 boys trapped with their coach more than two miles into the extremely dangerous cave:

Wonderful to hear all 12 boys & their coach are out of the cave in #Thailand. What an amazing & heroic global effort! Wishing them all a speedy recovery. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 10, 2018

“Wonderful to hear all 12 boys & their coach are out of the cave in #Thailand,” wrote Mrs. Trump. “What an amazing & heroic global effort! Wishing them all a speedy recovery.”

The boys and their coach were trapped when trying to evade flood waters that rose while they were on a team hike. They were stranded for more than a week before being found. Despite being located, the team was still stuck, as even expert divers were challenged by the route between the boys and the mouth of the cave.

Several options for rescue were considered, but as oxygen availability inside the cave became a pressing concern, rescuers decided to attempt to guide the boys and their coach out through the more than two miles of perilous cave path.

The boys and coach were taken out in several batches of extractions over several days that concluded on Tuesday. All remaining rescue team members in the cave after the team and coach were extracted were also able to get out on Tuesday. Rescued boys were taken to the hospital.

One rescuer tragically died last week as rescue teams worked toward plans to extract the team.

