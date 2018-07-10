Trump: ‘Total Disgrace’ Strzok and Page Getting Testimony Cold Feet

President Donald Trump slammed Peter Strzok and Lisa Page from aboard Air Force One Tuesday, calling it a “total disgrace” that they may not testify this week as expected.

“I am on Air Force One flying to NATO and hear reports that the FBI lovers, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page are getting cold feet on testifying about the Rigged Witch Hunt headed by 13 Angry Democrats and people that worked for Obama for 8 years,” wrote Trump.

He called the situation a “Total disgrace!”

Page is expected to participate in a closed door interview on Wednesday with the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees, Fox News reported Monday. The Judiciary committee has subpoenaed Page. Politico reported Tuesday that Page lawyer Amy Jeffress said it was not yet confirmed whether Page will testify.

Fellow FBI employees Strzok and Page were involved in an extramarital affair and exchanged now uncovered text messages about preventing President Trump from getting elected in 2016 and attempts to Hillary Clinton’s election.

Strzok is scheduled to testify in an open hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday. He has been subpoenaed to appear before the committee. His lawyer Aitan Goelman confirmed late last week that Strzok would appear before the committee on Thursday of this week. He previously appeared to give testimony on the Hill in a closed door meeting. Strzok’s attorney has accused certain House members of being holding political bias against his client and has demanded release of the previous closed door testimony.

Rep. Andy Biggs told Fox on Tuesday that he has been preparing questions for the Thursday Strzok hearing.

Trump made the Tuesday comments while aboard Air Force One headed to the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium. After meetings there he will continue on to London for a U.K. visit. He will later travel to Helsinki, Finland, for a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

