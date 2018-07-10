Vice President Guides SCOTUS Nominee for First Capitol Hill Meetings

Vice President Mike Pence presented President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh Tuesday on Capitol Hill alongside Senate Leader Mitch McConnell at the start of meetings for confirmation.

“President Trump has actually seen — confirmed more judges to the circuit courts of this country than any President in American history,” Pence told the press as he offered thanks to McConnell.

Grateful to the @SenateMajLdr for his strong support. As @POTUS said last night, Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a man of impeccable credentials and character, and he is the most qualified and most deserving nominee to the Supreme Court of the United States. pic.twitter.com/a6HxsnKTKG — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 10, 2018

The Vice President expressed gratitude to McConnell and Senate Republicans, “for their strong support.”

“And we look forward to working very closely with you, Leader, to advance the Senate’s proper role in considering Judge Brett Kavanaugh as the President’s nominee to the Supreme Court of the United States,” said Pence.

Vice President Pence tweeted out a photo of himself guiding Kavanaugh through the Capitol building:

Honored to escort Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Capitol for meetings with members of the Senate. We hope and trust that the Senate will give a strong vote confirming Judge Kavanaugh as the newest justice to the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/gC4COyP33k — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 10, 2018

Honored to be able to bring Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Capitol and begin the important work the Senate will do considering this good man and @POTUS Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/ZZ1J1VjRqw — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 10, 2018

President Donald Trump revealed Kavanaugh in a Monday night White House ceremony as his choice to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. It is Trump’s second Supreme Court nomination as President of the United States. His first was now Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. Gorsuch was confirmed within 65 days.

Pence referenced Trump’s comments in his Tuesday remarks with Kavanaugh and McConnell on the Hill. He spoke of working with Kavanaugh and Senators from both political parties through the confirmation process.

“We’re honored to be able to bring him here to the United States and begin the important work that the Senate will do in discharging its constitutional duties to consider this good man and the President’s nominee to the Supreme Court,” said Pence.

