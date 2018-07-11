Dem Candidate Admits Hiding Gun Control Stance: Moms Demand Action Warned It Would Hurt Campaign

Congressional candidate Tedra Cobb (D-NY-21) says she supports banning “assault rifles” but cannot publicly admit it because gun control support would cost her the election.

Cobb was videoed admitting these things while speaking to a group of supporters.

The Washington Free Beacon reports that Cobb told her supporters, “When I was at this thing today, it was the first table I was at, a woman said, ‘How do you feel about assault rifles?’ And I said they should be banned.” She went on to say that she could not admit supporting a ban because it would cost her the election.

In the recording Cobb said Moms Demand Action had warned her not to admit her support of an “assault rifle” ban during the campaign.

Cobb said, “I said Moms Demand [Action] says, and Tricia Pleau said, ‘Do not say that you want an assault rifle ban because you will not win.'”

National Republican Congressional Committee’s Chris Martin said, “Tedra Cobb knows that she’s wildly out of touch with the district, so she’s desperately trying to hide her liberal agenda from voters First, she was forced to admit that she raised taxes over 20 times, and now she’s being exposed for lying to voters about her support for an assault weapons ban and taking guns away from law-abiding citizens.”

