Democratic-controlled state governments are blocking federal energy infrastructure projects supported by the Trump Administration “ for the sole reason of politics,” Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Chief of Staff Anthony Pugliese told Breitbart News Sunday.

An independent agency that regulates interstate transmission of natural gas, oil, and electricity, FERC relies on cooperation with state and local governments to ensure America has a reliable electric grid.

During Trump’s presidency, though, “some parts of the country that are controlled by members of the Democratic party and others … are determined to ensure that no infrastructure goes through their state and are determined to say no just because the Trump Administration is supporting it … for the sole reason of politics,” Pugliese told Breitbart News Sunday host Amanda House.

“They are putting politics above the best interests of not only the consumers in their state but also national security.”

To illustrate his point, Pugliese explained the consequences of playing party politics: “My favorite example of this is during this last cold snap…. the New England Independent System Operator had to import LNG [Liquified Natural Gas] from Russia because we didn’t have infrastructure going through places like New York that would have provided American energy to support a reliable and resilient grid.”

“I think it’s frustrating for a lot of people [because] people say all the time we want to reduce countries like Russia’s influence in our economy and on our way of life, but, for purely political reasons, some governors and other state and local entities are blocking our ability to put that infrastructure to continue and ensure that the American way of life [continues].”

Throughout the interview, Pugliese discussed some of the changes taking place under the Trump administration.

“The president has done a tremendous job of knocking down barriers to allow the economy to grow and prosper,” the Keystone State native said.

“I remember in Pennsylvania where the president said that he was going to strive to bring steel back and people laughed and mocked him. That’s exactly what’s happening right now. We are seeing industries coming back to Pennsylvania and around the country.”

“When you are trying to ensure that the environment is being protected but, at the same time, ensuring that we are protecting the national security [and] promoting jobs and the American economy, we can do great things — and I think that’s what you’re seeing right now in this administration,” he concluded.

