Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said at a press conference on Wednesday that Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh is “probably the best” legal “mind of this generation.”

Sen. Graham held a press conference after he had a chance to speak with Supreme Court Justice nominee Kavanaugh.

The South Carolina senator said he had a “great meeting” with Kavanaugh.

“I think I can say this with a high degree of confidence: ‘Elections matter,’” Graham said.

Graham praised President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court, stating, “He’s probably the best mind of this generation legally. His experience on the court is over a decade. He’s lived in such an honorable fashion that I want him to be my neighbor”:

SCOTUS Nominee Brett Kavanaugh meets this afternoon with South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. pic.twitter.com/ZPIqh8FmtE — Jason Donner (@jason_donner) July 11, 2018

Graham then pivoted towards his Democrat colleagues, urging them to vote to confirm Kavanaugh based on his qualifications, not his political beliefs, and not give in to the Democrats’ radical leftist base.

“Use the qualification standard that I know most people want,” Graham urged.

“I know what you’re trying to do. Your base is all over you. They’re threatening your various existence,” Graham said regarding red-state Democrat senators. “Don’t suggest that Brett Kavanaugh is a bad guy because he disagrees with you.”

Graham then exhorted Democrat senators to vote for Kavanaugh not only because it would be “good politics,” but also because “it would be the right thing to do.”

Senate Judiciary chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said on Wednesday that “five or six” Democrats will vote for Kavanaugh if Republicans manage to get a 50-vote majority in Congress’s upper chamber.

“I think that we can’t count on any Democrats until we get the 50 votes we need, and then we’ll get five or six of them,” Grassley said. “Otherwise, I don’t think we can count on them.”