Left-Wing Antifa Terrorists ‘Freaking Out’ over Proposed ‘Unmasking’ Law

The left-wing terrorist organization that calls itself Antifa is “freaking out” over a proposed law that would enhance penalties for anyone who “injures, oppresses, threatens, or intimidates any person” while wearing a disguise or mask.

Throughout our country, and for a number of years now — and primarily because the establishment media fantasizes about, promotes, enflames and approves of the violence committed against the right (naturally, HuffPo opposes the unmasking law) — Antifa has been allowed to run rampant, committing countless acts of violence against everyday, peaceful supporters of President Donald Trump.

Antifa has also been responsible for untold amounts of vandalism and property damage, and targets the alt-right.

The Unmasking Antifa Act of 2018 can mean additional fines and prison terms of up to 15 years. The Hill reports the “bill was introduced by Republican Rep. Dan Donovan (N.Y.) and is co-sponsored by GOP Reps. Pete King (R-NY), Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Ted Budd (R-NC).”

Ironically, this proposed law is similar to laws passed decades ago in states like Georgia and Alabama to stop another terrorist group formed by far-left Democrats, the Ku Klux Klan. According to the far-left New York Times, Ohio and West Virginia already have similar laws on the books.

Unless it is Halloween, Mardi Gras, or some other kind of celebration, there is no legitimate reason to disguise who you are in public, unless you intend to do something illegal and do not wish to be identified.

And since our establishment media choose to encourage, stoke, dismiss, foment, downplay, and excuse harassment, violence and property damage against Trump supporters; since the media are normalizing and even making heroes of violent, left-wing thugs, it is important that law enforcement have all the tools necessary to stop this epidemic of lawlessness.

Nevertheless, people are still freaking out. Carmichael Monaco, a member of the Metropolitan Anarchist Coordinating Council, a New York City-based activist group, told Vice Tuesday:

[The unmasking law] takes a pro-fascist stance in its very name, and doubtlessly in its enforcement. In the current political climate, antifascists who speak out against fascism, racism, xenophobia, etc. are routinely harassed, threatened, and attacked by the far right, often supported by the police, who are notably exempted here. Families and friends of antifascists also become targets of far right violence. The wearing of a mask is an act of self-defense often necessary to ensure one’s right to free speech.

“It’s a law that threatens to clamp down on direct action politics more broadly. I think it sets a disturbing precedent,” Mark Bray, a professor at Dartmouth who studies human rights and radical politics told Vice.

No examples of Antifa being victims or targets are cited anywhere in the Vice piece. But…

Here are 352 (and counting) verified acts of violence and harassment against Trump supporters, much of it committed by Antifa terrorists wearing masks.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.