Trump Dings ‘Ex-FBI LAYER’ Lisa Page for Skipping House Subpoena

President Donald Trump closed out his evening in Brussels, Belgium, with a tweet torching “Ex-FBI LAYER” Lisa Page, who refused to comply with a Congressional subpoena to testify on Wednesday.

“Ex-FBI LAYER Lisa Page today defied a House of Representatives issued Subpoena to testify before Congress!” wrote Trump. “Wow, but is anybody really surprised!”

“Together with her lover, FBI Agent Peter Strzok, she worked on the Rigged Witch Hunt, perhaps the most tainted and corrupt case EVER!” wrote the U.S. President.

“How can the Rigged Witch Hunt proceed when it was started, influenced and worked on, for an extended period of time, by former FBI Agent/Lover Peter Strzok?” President Trump continued in a subsequent tweet. “Read his hate filled and totally biased Emails and the answer is clear!”

Former FBI lawyer Page was subpoenaed to appear before the Congress by the House Judiciary Committee. She was expected to appear before the Judiciary and Oversight Committees on Wednesday, Fox News reported Monday. However, on Tuesday, Page showed signs of cold feet when her lawyer, Amy Jeffress, issued a statement complaining about Committee staff.

Page and fellow FBI employee Peter Strzok were involved in an extramarital affair. During the 2016 presidential campaign they exchanged text messages that suggested they would take whatever action was necessary to prevent Donald Trump from being elected President and to secure Hillary Clinton’s election.

Trump torched Page and Strzok on Tuesday while aboard Air Force One headed to Brussels. It was then that he heard the news that she may defy the subpoena and refuse to testify and condemned it as a “total disgrace.”

On Wednesday Page indeed failed to appear before Congress.

