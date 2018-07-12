Democrat Congresswoman Erupts Over Strzok Questions: ‘This Is Not Benghazi’

Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) used the deadly 2012 terror attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, to shut down fellow committee member Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) during Capitol Hill hearing questioning of FBI agent Peter Strzok Thursday.

Strzok and Gowdy were in the midst of a heated exchange. Gowdy was responding to testimony and arguments from Strzok when he said, “Starting with the political death penalty and impeachment is not the logical way a neutral, dispassionate (inaudible).”

Two committee members then began interjecting, one calling for a “point of order” as both of them talked over Gowdy.

Rep. Bonnie Coleman then shouted at Gowdy, “…and if you can’t control yourself, how do you expect this committee to control itself? You’ve been out of control since you’ve been on this committee. Why don’t you leave it alone? This is not Benghazi.”

New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman brings up Benghazi in criticizing her counterpart, South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy. pic.twitter.com/o3FgENklNH — Lincoln Graves (@LincolnGraves) July 12, 2018

Gowdy responded, “The gentlewoman from New Jersey, is recognized.”

Watson Coleman was then given the floor to speak.

“Well hallelujah,” she replied before launching into her belief that Strzok didn’t influence the outcome of the investigation. She went on to attack President Donald Trump as “unfit” and said if anyone should be pissed at the FBI for allowing Trump to become President, it should be her. “But for you, we would have a legitimate president elected,” she closed.

Four Americans were killed in the 2012 terror attack on the U.S. compound in Benghazi, Libya.

