Democrats Obstruct Peter Strzok Hearing, Demand Steve Bannon Be Subpoenaed

House Democrats demanded that former Chief White House Strategist Stephen K. Bannon be subpoenaed to testify before Congress, in an attempt to obstruct Republican efforts to get answers from FBI agent Peter Strzok during a joint hearing on Thursday.

Things began to heat up after House Government & Oversight Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-SC) asked Strzok how many people he had interviewed as part of the Trump-Russia investigation before texting his lover FBI lawyer Lisa Page about President Trump’s “impeachment.”

Strzok repeatedly refused to answer, citing the FBI’s counsel’s instructions not to answer questions related to the special counsel investigation. Democrats began interrupting Goodlatte, arguing that he did not have to answer.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) ordered Strzok to answer Gowdy’s question.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) then raised a motion to subpoena Bannon, demanding that Bannon appear before the Congress and answer questions. Bannon had testified to the House Intelligence Committee last year, but did not answer any question not approved by the White House counsel.

Goodlatte moved to table the motion until the end of the hearing, which was approved by a voice vote, but Democrats objected and demanded a recorded vote.

The vote took at least five minutes. The committees ultimately voted to table the motion at the end of hearing.