Iraq war veteran J.R. Salzman is slamming the establishment media for complaining that illegal alien adults were separated from their border crossing children for up to three months.

The New York Times’ latest report, which was shared by Times columnist Carl Zimmer, alleges that some border crossing children did not recognize their illegal alien parents after being temporarily separated at the border.

Salzman, who served in Iraq, slammed the complaints from the media regarding the separation of illegal alien families, noting that the time border crossing family units were separated pales in comparison to how long many American men and women were separated from their loved ones during the Iraq war.

“F-ck. Off. My brigade was deployed for 22 months straight thanks to the Iraq War surge,” Salzman said on Twitter. “Guys missed two years of their kids’ birthdays, and you’re bitching about illegal immigrant families being separated for three months? Are you serious with this bullshit?”

F-ck. Off. My brigade was deployed for 22 months straight thanks to the Iraq War surge. Guys missed two years of their kids birthdays, and you’re bitching about illegal immigrant families being separated for three months? Are you serious with this bullshit? https://t.co/he2b2zMaMZ — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) July 11, 2018

Indeed, conservatives were puzzled when former first lady Laura Bush compared President Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy at the U.S.-Mexico border to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.

However, President George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq led to the death of nearly 4,500 American men and women — since 2003 — who will forever be permanently separated from their families.

Likewise, the separation of illegal alien adults from the border crossing children they arrived with, as Breitbart News noted, has occurred since before 2001, throughout Bush’s presidency and the Obama administration.