GOP House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy says the Democrats will get to vote to abolish all interior immigration enforcement before the 2018 midterm elections.

As Breitbart News reported, House Democrats have crafted legislation that would abolish the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency — the sole law enforcement unit tasked with arresting and deporting criminal illegal aliens.

If Democrats had their way and ICE had been abolished five years ago, back in 2013, there would have been at least 1.64 million illegal aliens — many of whom are convicted criminals — released into U.S. neighborhoods and communities rather than being deported, as Breitbart News reported.

On Thursday, McCarthy confirmed to NBC News that he will put the Democrats’ “abolish ICE” legislation up for a vote in the House before Congress’s August recess.

Though House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has not endorsed the abolish ICE bill, every Senate Democrat has already signed onto legislation that would end all border and immigration enforcement in a rebuke to President Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Americans — even Democrat voters — are by a vast majority opposed to abolishing ICE. In the latest Harvard/Harris Poll, 3-in-4 swing voters said they opposed the Democrats’ plan to end all immigration enforcement across the U.S.

Likewise, nearly 60 percent of Democrats said they do not want ICE to be disbanded.

Meanwhile, ahead of the midterm elections, a majority of white, black, and Hispanic Americans say the U.S. needs stricter immigration enforcement as Trump has implemented.