Peter Strzok Denies His Anti-Trump Texts Were ‘Biased’

The exchange occurred during questioning by Rep. Steve King (R-IA):

Rep. King: We’ve listened to a dogmatic defense of the implausible argument that no matter how biased you were, no matter how profane in that bias you were, it didn’t affect your judgment or your decisions. Now, that’s a tough argument to make. But I recall your response to Mr. Duncan of Tennessee on that topic, and you said, “I don’t agree with the characterization of my views as biased.” Do you hold with that position, that your views are not biased?

Strzok: Yes.

Rep. King: Whether or not they colored your activities as an agent?

Strzok: I believe they did not color them, and I believe they are not biased.

Rep. King: The derogatory texts that you delivered, that have been before this committee for the better part of this day ,don’t reflect a bias?

Strzok: They don’t, sir. And why? Not a single representative of the [Inspector General] has been able to demonstrate a single act, not one, indicating bias, not one.

Rep. King: It’s one thing to say that you found a way to wall off your bias, but it’s not possible to take under oath and tell the American people and this committee that there’s not bias.

Strzok: Sir —

Rep. King: The evidence of this bias is replete throughout these documents that we have.