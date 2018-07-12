Peter Strzok: I’ve Never Been Biased in Any Case, Never Recused Myself

A partial transcript follows:

REP. RAUL LABRADOR (R-ID): Has there ever been a time when your professional actions or you believe you had bias where you needed to move on from an investigation at any time?

FBI AGENT PETER STRZOK: No

LABRADOR: No Has there been a time in your career that you recused yourself from a professional action?

STRZOK: No

LABRADOR: Okay, you’ll be surprised that I actually believe that the Russians tried to destabilize our economy, our way of life, our government. I think they have been doing it for a long time. I’m curious if this is the first time that Russia tried to interfere with an American election?

STRZOK: I’m aware of times where they – going back to the sixties and seventies where they planted evidence seeking to introduce items of information that were false in newspapers – I’m not aware of any direct outreach to members of a presidential candidate or his immediate team.

LABRADOR: Did they attempt to interfere in the 2012 elections?

STRZOK: I am certain they did, yes.